Iran sanctions to remain if no behaviour change, says Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. © European Commission

The European Union will only consider lifting sanctions against Iran if the country changes its behaviour, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, Ms. von der Leyen emphasised that sanctions require tangible changes on the ground before their removal can be discussed.

Her comments came in response to a question about the possibility of easing sanctions after a framework agreement was reached overnight between the United States and Iran to end the war around the Persian Gulf.

Von der Leyen explained that the sanctions were imposed to drive behavioural change and could only be lifted if these changes prove credible and long-lasting.

She added that maintaining sanctions was equally justified as long as violations of human rights and activities related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction persist.

The EU’s sanctions targeting Iran include restrictions on importing crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and petrochemicals. Financial and transport sectors have also been penalised.

Additionally, sanctions address Iran’s support for Russia in its war of aggression in Ukraine.