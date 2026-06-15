Housing absent from rejigged project for Namur neighbourhood

Namur's Léopold District, where a new redevelopment project was unveiled on Monday 15 June 2026. © BELGA PHOTO MAXIME ASSELBERGHS

Property developer Besix Red has unveiled a revised project for the redevelopment of Léopold District in Namur, replacing planned housing units with additional office space alongside retail areas.

The decision comes as the Council of State has yet to issue its final ruling on the original permit granted by Wallonia for a mixed-use scheme involving housing, offices, and shops.

That permit was suspended in December because the inclusion of housing conflicted with the regional zoning plan.

“The City of Namur fully supports Besix’s efforts before the Council of State,” said Stéphanie Scailquin, alderwoman for Urban Planning and Territorial Development.

“However, the ruling could take months and there’s a significant chance the permit will be annulled. To avoid delays, the developer has decided to proactively propose a new design.”

She added: “Of course, if the Council of State dismisses the appeals, the original permit will be implemented, and construction will begin promptly. While we remain hopeful, the odds are not favourable.”

A public information meeting about the new proposal is scheduled for 2 July at 6:00 pm at La Bourse in Namur.