About 1,200 cannabis plants seized at Namur home

Marijuana plants. © QUINTERO / AFP

Around 1,200 cannabis plants and nearly 33.5 kg of processed marijuana were seized in a house in Somme-Leuze, Namur Province, along with fake weapons and a vehicle, local police announced on Monday.

The bust occurred during an operation targeting the cannabis plantation. Two men, aged 24 and 40, were caught processing a harvest, while the 60-year-old property owner was apprehended in Luxembourg Province with assistance from another police zone.

Inside the premises, officers uncovered a sophisticated setup equipped with electrical installations, ventilation systems, and advanced lighting and temperature control equipment.

Federal judicial police, along with a magistrate, arrived on-site to conduct forensic examinations. Energy provider Ores also intervened to secure the area after illegal power connections and hazardous electrical modifications were detected.

The three suspects were hauled before an investigating judge, who placed them under arrest.

Local police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

This marks the third cannabis plantation dismantled in the area in the past three years, the police noted.