Clouds to give way to sunshine as temperatures climb to 25°C on Tuesday

Illustration shows clouds in the sky in Lierde as Belgium is facing stormy weather today, Saturday 30 May 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Tuesday is set to start cloudy across much of Belgium, with a risk of local showers or light rain, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve as the day progresses, with dry weather returning from the west and cloud cover breaking up.

By the afternoon, many areas can expect spells of sunshine, while temperatures will rise to between 19°C on the coast and 25°C in the Campine region and the far south of the country.

Winds will remain light to moderate, turning from south-westerly to north-westerly during the day.

The evening is expected to stay dry with a mix of clouds and clearer spells. After midnight, cloud cover will increase again and a local shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight temperatures will remain relatively mild, ranging between 12°C and 16°C.