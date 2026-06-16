Cancer charity wants ban on tanning beds in Belgium

Credit: Openverse

Each year, approximately 143 cases of melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer, are linked to the use of tanning beds in Belgium, the Cancer Foundation said on Tuesday in a statement.

The organisation has called for the gradual phasing out of these devices.

A study by the Cancer Foundation revealed that 9% of Belgians used a tanning bed in the past year, with usage particularly high among those aged 16 to 24. Misconceptions about tanning beds persist, with 38% of people in this age group believing they are safer than sun exposure.

However, international studies indicate that individuals who have used a tanning bed face a 20% higher risk of developing melanoma. This risk nearly doubles if exposure occurs before the age of 35. Some tanning beds, even when compliant with technical regulations, may emit UV rays six to 15 times stronger than the midday Mediterranean sun.

Belgium currently has more than 2,000 registered tanning bed operators, a number that has risen in recent years. Inspections conducted by the Economy Ministry in 2024 found that 54.7% of centres were non-compliant. Violations included missing warning signs, incorrect settings, and failure to enforce recommended waiting times between sessions.

The Cancer Foundation considers this issue a significant public health concern. It has proposed banning all advertising for tanning beds, increasing inspections, removing tanning devices from fitness centres and wellness spaces, and progressively outlawing tanning beds across the country.

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