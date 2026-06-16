Vigil in Brussels for murdered British MP with strong links to the city

Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency in June 2016, shortly before the Brexit referendum. Credit: Belga

Ten years ago this week, British MP Jo Cox was killed by a neo-Nazi in her constituency of Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire.

Cox, 41, was stabbed and shot on 16 June, 2016, just days before the divisive Brexit referendum vote. Thomas Mair was convicted of her murder and jailed for life in November 2016.

Prior to becoming a Labour Party MP in 2015, Cox, a mother-of-two, lived and worked in Brussels for six years. She first worked as an assistant to Glenys Kinnock MEP and then for Oxfam, where she became the head of the charity's EU office.

In 2018, the City of Brussels honoured her by naming a central square after her. Place Jo Cox is adjacent to the Ancienne Belgique concert hall, which Cox used to frequent when she lived in the city.

Tuesday night vigil

On Tuesday evening, from 19:00 to 20:00, the square will be the setting for a vigil marking 10 years since the MP's death. Participants are invited to light a candle and pay their respects. Organisers have emphasised that it is not a political party event.

In a statement, Brussels Labour, which organised the vigil, said: "Ten years since Jo Cox was murdered, we share her belief: people have more in common than that which divides us.

"Jo Cox was a passionate campaigner, activist and humanitarian; a proud Yorkshire woman and internationalist; and a devoted mum, daughter, sister, wife, friend and MP.

"She was driven by her belief that a fairer, kinder and more tolerant world was possible and dedicated her career to helping those less fortunate than herself.

Brussels Labour remembers Jo Cox and encourages all those who share her values to come to this vigil in her memory. It is not a political party event.

For more information about Jo Cox, follow and support @The Jo Cox Foundation.