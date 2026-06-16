Belgium in Brief: Scooting through life

Credit: Belga

Hey, hallo and bonjour!

It's Maïthé Chini in your inbox again, delivering the latest news of the day.

Our lead story today is about a topic I have covered extensively in my years at The Brussels Times: shared e-scooters.

Their introduction into the city led to an initial burst of enthusiasm that quickly turned into annoyance for many, as riders just left them in the middle of the street as soon as they were done with them.

During and shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic, I remember how people did not want to travel in crammed metros, trams, or buses. For plenty of commuters just trying to get around the city, the shared e-scooters were a lifesaver at the time.

Still, they also became something of a nuisance. I reported on how the (much-contested) cap on the number of e-scooters allowed on the streets, drop-off zones, legal battles with operators, geofencing and speed limits led to numerous headaches for local authorities.

Just when it seemed like Brussels had finally got to grips with its e-scooter problem, imagine my surprise when the regional government announced that it would be banning the vehicles from the streets of the capital completely from next year.

All of this to say: if you can't keep up with the seemingly never-ending e-scooter saga any longer, you are not alone. What's more, the Benelux Union has got your back.

To clear up the fragmented rules across the European Union, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg are urging the European Commission to establish a "harmonised EU-wide framework" for the vehicles.

They argue that there are growing differences between national regulations – leading to safety risks, legal uncertainty for market players and obstacles to innovation. Find out the latest here.

Another issue that has been high on the agenda lately is a potential Belgian wealth tax. For some months now, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and his government have been looking for at least €7 billion to get Belgium's budget back on track.

According to the Ipsos Grand Barometer, as many as three-quarters (76%) of Belgians are in favour of an extra tax on the richest as a means to narrow the country's budget deficit.

While such a measure traditionally receives strong support from left-wing voters, the poll shows that centrists and right-wing voters are seemingly fully on board as well. Whether this broad support will be enough to convince the government remains doubtful, however. Here's the latest.

If you, unlike Belgium, have some extra cash to spare, the Brussels Michelin-starred restaurant ‘Comme chez Soi’ is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special new menu.

As reporter Rita Alves explains, the restaurant will celebrate its "extraordinary milestone" through special Anniversary Menus that promise to bring together dishes that marked the different eras of the establishment.

While some special menus start at €275, there is also a special six-course 'Prestige Anniversary Menu' for €750. If De Wever ever manages to save enough money to balance the country's budget, maybe he can take all his ministers there to celebrate.

Elsewhere, Rita also gives you practical tips for reducing the spread of microplastics. They are often invisible to the naked eye, but she explains that they can be found almost everywhere.

Although the impact of microplastics on human health is yet to be properly determined, the Belgian Health Ministry warns that they can include harmful types of chemicals, such as endocrine disruptors, which are known to contribute to health issues, including growth and fertility problems. Here is what you can do to reduce the spread of microplastics.

And lastly, our regular contributor Kristina Chetcuti gave advice to a reader who might be on the brink of burnout. Every time they open their inbox, they get a knot in their stomach.

Kristina dispels some myths, explains what burnout is and why it seemingly happens more frequently, and gives some tips on how to recover from burnout. You can read it all here.

As a subscriber to our newsletters, you rely on The Brussels Times as a trusted news source, so please take a moment to select our website as a preferred source on Google. That way, when you carry out Google searches, you will see our verified news articles first.

And as always, should you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you later!

Maïthé

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The call comes less than a week after Brussels decided to ban shared e-scooters from its streets. Read more.

Head coach Rudi Garcia said Belgium must secure victory against Iran in their next World Cup match. Read more.

For some months now, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) has been looking for at least €7 billion to get Belgium's budget back on track. Read more.

Kristina Chetcuti advises a reader who says that every time they open their inbox, they get a knot in their stomach. Read more.

The Michelin-starred restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary with special menu. Read more.

From driving less to ditching plastic bottles, Belgian health authorities say there are lots of things individuals can do to help protect the environment from the scourge of microplastics. Read more.

Floya aimed to simplify the use of multiple modes of transport through a single platform. Read more.