Flanders outbid for bankrupt bus maker Van Hool's land

Aerial drone image shows the Van Hool bus assembly site, in Lier, Friday 8 March 2024. Credit: Belga / Tom Goyvaerts

Approximately 30 hectares of land near Lier in the province of Antwerp, formerly owned by the bankrupt Flemish bus maker Van Hool, have been sold to an unknown private investor rather than the Flemish Region.

The online auction ended on Tuesday, with the highest bid reaching €21.5 million. Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele confirmed that the Region was outbid.

"It became clear shortly before the auction concluded that there was sufficient market interest," he said, adding:

"It remains in the interest of our economy that these grounds are dedicated to industrial development as quickly as possible. We’ll soon engage with local authorities and the new owner."

The land, located in Koningshooikt, was originally acquired by Van Hool for the expansion of its factory. While the site was intended for industrial purposes, part of it ended up being used as parking, with other sections leased to farmers.

The auction website described the property as a "unique opportunity for large-scale industrial development or investment," with an initial asking price of €20 million.

The Flemish Region had aimed to secure the site to preserve its industrial purpose and boost employment in the area. Van Hool’s bankruptcy, declared in April 2024, led to over 2,400 job losses. Some operations were later resumed by companies VDL and GRW, which rehired several hundred workers who remain active at the adjacent Koningshooikt site.

Diependaele explained that the Region’s bid was driven by the desire to ensure new economic activity on the land. He expressed concern that it could otherwise remain unused or be held for speculative purposes due to the shortage of such industrial land in Flanders.

Related News