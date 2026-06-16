Thousands demonstrate in Namur against Wallonia's budget policy

Thousands of protesters demonstrate against the Walloon government's budget policy, in Namur, Tuesday 16 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO MAXIME ASSELBERGHS

Several thousand people—15,000 according to unions, 8,000 according to police—gathered in Namur on Tuesday to protest against the budgetary policies of the Walloon government.

The demonstration, organised by the CSC-FGTB trade union front and civic groups, began at 10:30 a.m. outside Namur’s train station.

Protesters accused the regional government of placing the burden of budget cuts on workers and social welfare recipients who, they say, are already vulnerable.

Slogans such as “Always the same ones paying, always the same ones escaping” and “We refuse the bill!” echoed throughout the rally.

Other messages, including “Enough, we won’t pay for their choices” and “Meritocracy or solidarity? Our choice is clear,” expressed the frustration of unions and anti-poverty organisations.

The protesters said they aimed to defend public sector workers, educators, service-voucher home cleaners, family care providers, and employees in childcare, healthcare, and social services. They called for the restoration of constructive “social dialogue.”

The protest concluded at about 12:30 p.m. at the Confluence, near the Walloon parliament, where key representatives gave speeches.

A delegation later met with parliamentary group leaders from various parties and planned a meeting with Walloon Minister-President Adrien Dolimont.

While union estimates put the crowd at over 15,000, Namur police reported around 8,000 participants, counting with the help of a drone. Authorities noted that the demonstration was peaceful, apart from a few smoke flares and firecrackers.

Jean-François Tamellini, secretary of the FGTB Walloon chapter, expressed hopes of influencing the government’s approach. “We want the minister-president to see his measures are not working and to consider concrete proposals," he said. "Savings of up to €2.6 billion are achievable without harming workers and can improve lives.”

Christine Mahy, general secretary of the Walloon Network for the Fight Against Poverty, echoed his feelings. “We agree: a strong Wallonia is vital, but strength comes from dialogue, not imposing measures on citizens in distrust," she noted. "There’s money to be found—not from those struggling, but from those hoarding wealth.”