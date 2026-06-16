Bograin-brand popcorn kernels recalled due to a pesticide

Popcorn. © rtbf.be

Mia Trading International, in collaboration with Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca), has recalled certain batches of Bograin brand popcorn maize (1 kg packets) due to excessive levels of chlorpyrifos, a phytopharmaceutical residue.

Customers in Belgium who purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it but to return it to the store for a refund.

The recall applies to batches 91388 and 91555, with best-before dates of 30 December 2026 and 16 January 2027.

These packets were sold between 10 July and 27 August 2025.

For further details, consumers can contact Mia Trading International by phone at 02/240 10 80 or via email at info@miatrading.com.