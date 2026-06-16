Brussels Airport: Partial resumption of Aviapartner strike reported

Tarmac operators unloading an aircraft, part of the work of ground handling service provider Aviapartner at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. © BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS

A mediation session between Aviapartner’s management and trade unions ended without agreement on Tuesday, prompting some employees at Brussels Airport to resume their strike.

The strike initially began spontaneously on Monday morning, causing delays for around 60 flights operated by airlines relying on Aviapartner for passenger check-in and boarding services.

Aviapartner is one of two passenger assistance service providers at Brussels Airport.

Unions express frustration

Striking workers temporarily halted their actions on Tuesday to allow for mediation efforts led by the Federal Public Service for Employment, Labour, and Social Dialogue.

However, the mediation efforts did not yield progress.

Trade unions ACV, ABVV, and Synova issued a joint statement criticising Aviapartner’s management for “testing the limits of social dialogue”.

They expressed frustration, claiming management “had no time for us today,” and accused it of undermining trust within the workplace by failing to engage in meaningful discussions.

While the unions remain willing to engage in negotiations, they insist that effective social dialogue requires mutual commitment.

“Both sides need to demonstrate a genuine willingness to reach an agreement,” they stated. “The employer bears significant responsibility to prevent further escalation.”

More workers could join the strike, ACV warns

Hans Elsen, secretary of the Christian union ACV, expressed disappointment, saying management refused to address the core issues raised during the meeting. He warned of the possibility of more workers walking off the job.

Tom Cnudde, a representative of the socialist union BBTK, confirmed that some employees have indeed resumed the strike, although its immediate consequences seem more limited than Monday’s disruption.

“Currently, the ‘operations’ department, responsible for coordinating ground activities at the airport, is at a 95% standstill,” Cnudde said, while check-in counter staff and baggage handlers continue working.

The unions attribute the conflict to long-standing frustrations among workers, who feel undervalued and excluded from decision-making. The latest tension arose after the company announced a new pay system without prior consultation, according to union representatives.

Management reports agreement on most key demands

At Tuesday’s mediation, union representatives presented five specific demands focusing on pay, work recognition, and safety issues. However, Cnudde reported that Aviapartner rejected a detailed negotiation.

“Management only wants to start discussions next week at the earliest, seemingly to buy time,” he said. “We are now calling on all employees to stop work until management returns to the negotiating table.”

However, Aviapartner stated later on Tuesday that negotiations between the management and unions had already resulted in agreements on four of the five key demands. The company said discussions regarding the fifth point could begin at the start of next week, but the unions insisted on a shorter timeframe.

Aviapartner added that it sought mediation through the joint committee to resolve the impasse, in accordance with legal procedures. It confirmed that both parties had agreed to resume negotiations on Monday, 22 June.

To minimise disruptions and expedite progress toward a resolution, Aviapartner has proposed moving up the next meeting to Thursday, 18 June.