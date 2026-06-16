Brussels' largest social-housing building unveiled after renovation

Les Goujons. © construirelawallonie.com

The Anderlechtse Haard social housing company unveiled the newly renovated Les Goujons apartment tower in Anderlecht, on Tuesday.

Les Goujons is the largest social housing building in Brussels, with 378 apartments.

The renovation was aimed at improving comfort, safety, and communal spaces, while also enhancing energy efficiency.

The building, which was built in the 1970s, underwent the upgrades without relocating its residents.

Tuesday's ceremony was attended by Brussels’ Secretary of State for Housing, Karine Lalieux, and Anderlecht’s mayor, Fabrice Cumps.

The appearance of Lotfi Mostefa, chair of Anderlechtse Haard, drew attention due to allegations of misconduct revealed through a recent investigative report.

On Monday, the company’s special board meeting voted to require Mostefa to step aside temporarily.

However, the decision’s validity is being questioned since board members from the Parti Socialiste (PS), of which Mostefa is a member, were absent during the vote.