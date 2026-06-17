Poorer Belgians are paying more for healthcare, study finds

Protest action of healthcare staff, in the city center of Brussels, May 2021. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Poorer Belgians are facing greater health challenges due to limited access to healthcare, according to a study published by the Belgian Christian health insurance.

Using data from four million members, the insurer found that financial pressures, administrative hurdles and difficulties navigating the healthcare system continue to hit low-income households hardest.

A gap is visible in both health outcomes and life expectancy. In 2023, mortality rates were 51% higher in poorer neighbourhoods than in wealthiest parts of the country.

Chronic illnesses are also more common. Diabetes affected 10.8% of people living in the poorest areas, compared with 5.4% in the richest neighbourhoods.

At the same time, lower-income households spend a larger share of their earnings on medical costs. The study found that people on the lowest incomes devote around 8% of their income to healthcare, compared with 1.4% for wealthier households.Many are also missing out on support they are entitled to receive.

Between 30% and 33% of eligible people for BIM status (Belgian social benefit granted through your health insurance fund), which provides higher healthcare reimbursements, do not benefit from it due to the complexity of the system.

The Christian healthcare insurer said the result is a vicious circle: people with the greatest healthcare needs are often the least likely to seek treatment, delaying care until their condition worsens and increasing pressure on hospital emergency departments.

"Our healthcare system is built on solidarity, but too often that solidarity does not reach people when they need it most," said Elise Derroitte, vice-president of the insurer.

"Protection arrives too late and remains incomplete."

Related News