Belgium and its partners test their response to oil spills

Belgium's Minister for the North Sea, Annelies Verlinden. © Belga/Dirk Waem

An oil spill response exercise took place off the coast of Zeebrugge on Wednesday, attended by Belgium’s Minister for the North Sea, Annelies Verlinden, according to the Federal Public Service for Public Health.

The drill aimed to test the ability of Belgium and its partners to handle a major oil spill at sea.

It was coordinated by the Department of Marine Environment and carried out by Belgium's coast guard and its partners, along with Dutch and European organisations.

Seven vessels, including specialised units from Belgium and abroad, participated in the exercise.

Their target was a large, simulated oil slick approximately seven nautical miles (12 km) from the coast.

Their goal was to swiftly disperse and recover the spill to prevent it from reaching vulnerable natural areas and minimise disruption to ports.

For the simulation, straw was used instead of oil since it behaves similarly at sea.

In addition to the vessels, a coast guard aircraft managed by the Institute of Natural Sciences and two drones joined the operation.

The Federal Public Service for Public Health stressed the importance of aerial support in major maritime incidents, as oil is difficult to spot from a ship’s bridge. Aerial assistance helps locate spills, estimate their size and thickness, and allocate appropriate resources for clean-up efforts.

Minister Annelies Verlinden highlighted the importance of international collaboration. “The ocean does not stop at borders, and neither does oil pollution," she noted. "This exercise underscores how vital cooperation is to protect the ocean.

"Belgium is investing in equipment, capabilities, and expertise to ensure a safe and clean sea, as well as building national and international partnerships,” she added.