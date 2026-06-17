Port of Ostend to get €8.7 million for testing infrastructure

The port of Ostend. Credit: Port Authority Ostend

The Port of Ostend is set to receive €8.7 million in investments for various types of testing infrastructure, supported by the federal government.

The initiative is spearheaded by POM West-Flanders, an independent agency that implements socio-economic policy in the province.

It includes the development of a floating test platform and autonomous maritime drones.

These plans were announced on Wednesday in the presence of North Sea Minister Annelies Verlinden. They are part of a broader programme for innovation in the North Sea that is nearing completion.

The new facilities aim to accelerate the transition of innovative technologies from research to practical application at sea.

A crucial element is the offshore test platform, which will be placed within an existing wind farm in Belgium’s section of the North Sea.

With built-in energy-supply and data communication capabilities, it provides a unique environment for testing and demonstrating maritime technologies.

Jean de Bethune, chairman of POM West-Flanders, explained that companies and research institutions will use the platform for testing the durability of materials, corrosion assessments, and offshore energy system trials under real-world conditions.

It will also support tests with aerial, surface, and underwater drones, allowing large-scale validation in environments similar to actual deployment scenarios.

A monitoring buoy has been acquired as part of the project.

“The buoy collects data on weather and sea conditions, essential for supporting offshore tests and providing valuable information for technology development,” said de Bethune. Equipped with its own energy supply and communication systems, the buoy can operate autonomously at remote sea locations without access to external electricity or data links.

The investment programme will further enhance existing innovation infrastructure along Belgium’s coastline to support technological advancements.