Commission zooms in on governance issues at Anderlecht's public service housing company

Commission examines internal governance issues at Anderlechtse Haard. © Wikimedia Commons

The investigative commission into Anderlechtse Haard/Foyer Anderlechtois scrutinised governance and management issues at the public service housing company during a detailed session on Tuesday.

This followed the extensive testimony of journalists from the 'Pano' television programme and a seven-hour hearing of Catherine Bruynix and Laurent Assoumou, authors of the organisation’s internal audit.

According to the auditors, that audit was not linked to the 'Pano' investigation but stemmed from a wider initiative launched by the Société du Logement de la Région bruxelloise (SLRB - Brussels Region Housing Society).

2021 audit came up with 11 recommendations

The SLRB initiative began with an audit in 2021 and aimed to improve the functioning of all 16 public housing companies in Brussels Region, including the Foyer Anderlechtois/Anderlechtse Haard, as well as their internal operations.

Unlike conventional audits, the 2021 review involved extensive fieldwork.

It produced 11 recommendations. Four were classified as “high risk,” while the average organisation-wide risk level was deemed identical.

Follow-up assessments in 2023, 2025

A follow-up assessment in 2023 indicated an overall improvement, with Anderlechtse Haard’s risk level falling to “moderate.”

In 2025, the organisation underwent another audit following significant changes, including the adoption of a new management software system, preparation for a major housing expansion, a request for an advance in treasury funds from the SLRB, and two major challenges: weak cross-functional leadership and poor adoption of best practices.

The 2025 audit, which covered the period ending in 2024, highlighted a number of deficiencies in governance.

Deficiencies in governance

These included blurred distinctions between strategic and operational roles, missing job descriptions for certain staff, and an absence of structured risk evaluation and monitoring processes.

The auditors also highlighted underdeveloped internal control mechanisms, and a reliance on manual rather than automated oversight procedures.

Additionally, purchasing and invoicing procedures remained unclear, although a new management system was expected to address these shortcomings.

Budget spikes

The auditors also revealed significant budget spikes in 2024, noting that communication expenses had jumped from €595 to €195,000 (+37,000%), while meeting costs had increased by 200%, going from €36,000 to €108,000.

Consultancy fees had gone up by 687%, and miscellaneous expenses by 570%.

The 2025 audit also raised concerns about the undefined role of the internal control unit, noting the absence of automated mechanisms for reviewing procurement documents.