About 40 boats stranded due to actions by harbour pilots

Pilot boat alongside a ship, in the North Sea before the Belgian coast. Credit: Belga

Nearly 40 ships were stranded on Wednesday evening, mainly in the North Sea and the Port of Antwerp, due to actions by maritime pilots, the Flemish maritime agency MDK reported.

However, the Association of Maritime Pilots (BVL) said no further actions were underway.

The BVL confirmed on Wednesday evening that “pilots are operating normally,” but acknowledged that some may be taking their maximum allowable resting time.

The unrest among pilots stems from fears of worsening working conditions.

Many pilots went on strike on Tuesday over concerns about the introduction of a private maritime pilot service that would operate alongside the public pilotage service.

Pension disputes have also emerged as a key point of contention between the Maritime Pilots Association and the Flemish government.