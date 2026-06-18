Traffic fines in Belgium will rise from July

A ANPR camera (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) pictured on Sunday 24 August 2025, in Kruisem. Credit: Belga

Traffic offenders will pay more for "minor" speeding offences and using a mobile phone while driving from July, as the Federal Government is increasing the amounts of on-the-spot fines by 10%, announced Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V).

"The increase in the amounts of on-the-spot fines will come into force on 1 July," Verlinden told Het Nieuwsblad.

Now, driving slightly faster than the permitted 50 kilometres per hour costs offenders €58, plus €10.42 in administrative fees up to and including 30 June. After that, the fine will rise to €63.8, plus around €10 in administrative costs.

Anyone found just over the alcohol limit of 0.5 per mille will soon have to pay €217. A fine for using a mobile phone while driving will cost €201 from next month.

Reinvesting

The increase in immediate fines is expected to generate around €50 million per year. That extra money will be "reinvested in the justice system", said Verlinden. Her department is grappling with issues including overcrowded prisons and dilapidated courthouses.

At the end of December, the Federal Government had already announced that traffic fines would be increasing. Traffic fines in Belgium generated revenue of around €600 million in 2025.

In 2025, the police recorded more than 10 million traffic offences for the first time, averaging around 27,000 fines per day.