'Highly likely' that Belgium will head to Strait of Hormuz, says Defence Minister

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has said it is "highly likely" that Belgium will take part in an operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

A multinational maritime mission led by the United Kingdom and France is standing by to assist with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Francken was on his way to a NATO meeting where the issue was discussed. The mission may be led by NATO, but the flag is not that important, according to comments Francken made on Flemish radio on Thursday.

Belgium has already deployed the minesweeper Primula to take part. "Alongside our minesweeper, escort vessels, frigates and destroyers will be deployed to provide protection against drone attacks, torpedoes and other potential threats," said Francken.

F-16s

Nevertheless, he admitted that there is always a risk, he said. "There is a ceasefire, but there is no such thing as zero risk. You know that when you sign up as a soldier, but we will, of course, do our utmost to minimise it – that goes without saying."

Finally, Francken also indicated that the first F-16s could be sent to Ukraine by the end of this year. If it were up to him, all Belgium's old fighter jets would go to the war-torn country once the F-35s have been delivered.

That decision, however, must be taken by the Council of Ministers.