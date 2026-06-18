Belgium in Brief: A change of heart

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon, hallo and bonjour!

Maïthé Chini here again! I hope you have been able to enjoy the sun now that it has made its way back to Brussels.

If yesterday was already too warm for you, I have some bad news: temperatures are expected to climb as high as 33°C in Brussels today, and are forecast to remain there over the weekend, in what is likely to become the country's first official heatwave this year.

However, the heat is not putting a stop the stream of drug-related crime in Brussels, writes our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a new targeted explosion hit an address in Anderlecht – just hours after it was confirmed that Brussels would get a drug commissioner after all.

As Belgium has had a national drug commissioner since 2023, some opponents were concerned that adding a Brussels one to the mix would only lead to more fragmentation and bureaucracy.

What's more, they feared the role would become purely symbolic, and would just become yet another level of power in the Brussels Government. And for a brief period of time, it seemed like the regional ministers agreed: no new commissioner would be appointed.

Now, they have made a big U-turn. According to the Minister-President, there will be "no question of overlap, conflict of powers, or duplication".

Call me a cynic, but as someone who has lived in Belgium for over 30 years and has seen her fair share of overlap, conflict of powers and duplication in the system, I feel like I have definitely heard that line before. Get the latest here.

If you are more interested in history and urban planning than crime, Ugo has another story for you: the controversial partial dismantling of the Palais du Midi is officially going ahead, as the planning permit was approved on Wednesday.

The lives of locals have been hugely impacted by the protracted works for the Metro 3 project, which have turned the Midi neighbourhood into an open-air building site for years.

The original plan was to carry out the metro project without dismantling the building, but this turned out to be impossible. Find out what this new update means here.

Elsewhere, reporter Christopher Richards writes that Belgium's teenagers are the most likely in the European Union to grow up in households where adults barely work, according to figures published by Eurostat.

Growing up in such households increases the chance of being poor in adulthood. According to experts, this is a particular problem because social mobility is something very difficult to achieve.

While education and access to work are important, policymakers need to move beyond this to think about livelihoods overall. You can take a look at the figures here.

But it's not all bad. According to a new ranking, the Belgian university KU Leuven went up in the list of top universities across the world – reaching the "highest position ever achieved" by a Belgian institute in this international ranking.

Lastly, our regular contributor Aoife White gives you the regular overview of what to do with your family this weekend. From concerts in the park to puppet shows and midsummer garland workshops, there are plenty of family-friendly activities taking place this weekend.

Should you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

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Bye for now!

Maïthé

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The Brussels Minister-President confirmed there will be a drug commissioner after all amid a spate of drug-related explosions in Brussels. Read more.

Belgium's teenagers are the most likely in the EU to grow up in households where adults barely work, according to figures published by Eurostat. Read more.

The Brussels Region has authorised the controversial dismantling of the heritage building to continue work on the stalled Metro 3 project. Read more.

The two-day summit will result in major traffic disruptions in the Belgian capital. Here's what you need to know. Read more.

From concerts in the park to puppet shows and midsummer garland workshops, there are plenty of family-friendly activities taking place this weekend. Read more.

Brace for a day for intense heat as much of Western Europe continues to experience an early summer heatwave. Read more.

"Every day, our researchers, students and staff contribute to knowledge that has a societal impact." Read more.