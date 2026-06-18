Flanders Institute for Biotechnology welcomes EU approval of new gene-editing rules

The largest roof greenhouse 'Agrotopia' in Europe for research into the latest cultivation techniques and professional urban horticulture, in Roeselare, Friday 24 September 2021. Credit: Belga/Maaike Tijssens

New European rules on New Genomic Techniques (NGTs), approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday, mark "a turning point for plant science and agricultural innovation in Europe", according to Professor Hilde Nelissen of the VIB-UGent Centre for Plant Systems Biology.

NGTs allow scientists to make highly targeted changes to plant DNA without introducing genetic material from other species. Supporters say the technology can speed up the development of crops that are more resistant to drought, disease and pests, while also improving nutritional value.

The new framework distinguishes between simple genetic modifications that could also occur naturally or through conventional breeding, and more complex modifications.

Simpler changes will face significantly lighter regulation, while stricter GMO rules will remain in place for more extensive genetic modifications.

According to VIB, the decision is particularly important for Flanders, where a major plant biotechnology cluster has developed around Ghent.

Important milestone

More than 1,000 people work in plant biotechnology in the region, and the sector hopes the new rules will help research findings reach farmers and the food industry more quickly.

"An important milestone for innovation in agriculture and plant science in Europe," said Jérôme Van Biervliet, managing director of VIB. "This confirms that Europe is opting for a future in which science and innovation will effectively contribute to sustainability and food security."

The issue has long been controversial. Critics have raised concerns about potential environmental and health impacts, as well as the risk of large companies securing patents on improved crop varieties.

Under the new rules, however, patents will not be allowed on naturally occurring traits or DNA sequences, and the use of NGTs will remain prohibited in organic farming.

Researchers say the reform is overdue. Experts from KU Leuven argue that Europe has fallen behind countries such as the United States, Japan, Brazil and China, which have already adapted their regulations and are actively using gene-editing techniques in agriculture.

The new legislation will still need to be implemented before products reach the market. According to experts, it is likely to take at least two years before crops developed under the new rules become available in Europe.