Graspop music festival, 47, visitor dies at campsite

The Graspop logo pictured at the first day of the Graspop Metal Meeting festival 2025. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

A 47-year-old man died on Thursday morning at the Boneyard campsite at Graspop Metal Meeting music festival after falling ill, according to the festival organisers.

Immediate action was taken thanks to the cooperation between campsite staff, security, the Red Cross and the medical team. The man was taken to hospital but later died there.

According to Graspop, everything points to a natural death. The organisers express their condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones.

Graspop starts on Thursday and runs until Sunday. The campsite had already opened on Wednesday, partly to host a well-attended pre-party.