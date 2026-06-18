Threats against Securail staff, Brussels opens investigation

This picture shows a Securail agent during a drug inspection by detection dogs in the railway station Brussels South (Bruxelles-Midi / Brussel-Zuid) in Brussels, Thursday 06 March 2025. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the threats made against staff at Securail, the security service of the railway company SCNB-NMBS.

"The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into allegations of threats following a complaint lodged by SNCB-NMBS," said Laura Demullier, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

"The Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the first investigative measures to, amongst other things, identify one or more suspects," she said.

On Wednesday, following a report in Het Laatste Nieuws, SNCB-NMBS already confirmed that threats had been made against Securail staff and that it had lodged a complaint with the federal railway police.

Formal complaints

"Threats have indeed been made via SNCB-NMBS's customer service department against Securail, the security service," said SNCB-NMBS spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman.

"The safety of our staff is our top priority. We are therefore taking this very seriously and have immediately lodged a formal complaint with the railway police," he said.

Our officers have been asked to be vigilant. There are no indications that individual staff members are being targeted. The situation is being constantly monitored and assessed. If circumstances require it, further measures will be taken."

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, an internal email sent to SNCB-NMBS staff members reveals that the threats referred to the Antifa movement.