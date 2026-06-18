Ships can now use electricity from the ICO terminal in Zeebrugge

ICO Managing Director Alain Guillemyn © voka.be

The first shore-power installation at the ICO auto terminal in Zeebrugge was inaugurated on Thursday, enabling a commercial ship to receive electricity directly from the terminal for the first time.

Shore power allows docked ships to switch off their onboard generators and operate on renewable energy provided by the terminal, reducing CO2 and particulate matter emissions during their stay.

Earlier this month, the system underwent a successful testing phase, and on Thursday, the first official connection was made. The inaugural vessel, a Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) operated by NYK, accessed the system and received renewable electricity.

For now, the installation can fuel to only one ship at a time, but plans are underway for future expansion. The project has received support from the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO).

The electricity supplied to the ships is entirely green, generated by ICO’s wind farm, which consists of 11 turbines on the site. ICO also provides connections and cabling, enabling ships without their own shore-power systems to utilise the facility.

“This investment underscores ICO’s ambition to lead in creating a sustainable and competitive port environment, both in Belgium and internationally," ICO Managing Director Alain Guillemyn stated. "It also reinforces our commitment to putting Zeebrugge and Belgium on the global logistics map. The introduction of shore power marks a new milestone in ICO’s broader sustainability strategy.”

ICO aims to transition entirely to renewable energy in the future.