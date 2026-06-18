CETA debate erupts into a heated dispute in Parliament

MR's Georges-Louis Bouchez pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 18 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

A debate over the CETA trade agreement between the EU and Canada in the Belgian Parliament erupted into a heated dispute on Thursday afternoon.

The Parliament of Wallonia had approved the ratification treaty for CETA on Wednesday, ten years after the agreement was introduced.

One day later, the president of the liberal Mouvement Reformateur (MR) party, Georges-Louis Bouchez, used Thursday’s questioning session in the Chamber of Representatives to highlight what he called the “numerous benefits of international trade agreements.”

He referred to a book written by Parti Socialiste (PS) leader Paul Magnette, who was Wallonia's Minister-President when the treaty was first debated.

At the time, the Francophone socialists, alongside the centrist cdH—now known as Les Engagés—were opposed to the agreement.

Bouchez’s question was directed at Prime Minister Bart De Wever, but Magnette’s sharp remarks stole the spotlight. “Good news—Mr Bouchez has read at least one book,” Magnette quipped, before reiterating his party’s criticisms of the CETA.

The debate escalated further when Bouchez unexpectedly accused PS Member of Parliament Patrick Prévot of alcohol abuse. The accusation caused uproar, especially after Parliament Speaker Peter De Roover denied Prévot the chance to respond.

However, Prévot later received support from Michel De Maegd, a legislator for Les Engagés. De Maegd, who recently left the MR party over dissatisfaction with Bouchez’s leadership style, endorsed Prévot’s position.

Prime Minister De Wever briefly observed the heated exchanges but quietly left after a few minutes, as he was scheduled to attend a European summit later in the day.