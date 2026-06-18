Man with outstanding prison sentence hits police motorcycle officer

Minister of Interior Affairs Bernard Quintin visits the Brussels-Midi station to discuss police presence in the station, on Wednesday 03 December 2025. Credit: Belga / Max Lohest

A man wanted on multiple arrest warrants attempted to flee a police check in Ekeren, hitting a traffic police officer on a motorcycle in the process, the Antwerp police reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred during a joint operation involving Ekeren’s neighbourhood police team, traffic police, and the social security inspection service. The action targeted permits and the overloading of lorries and vans.

As officers carried out checks, the suspect tried to evade the police. During his attempted escape, he collided with a traffic police motorcyclist, who fortunately escaped unharmed.

Police quickly intercepted the man, who was driving without a valid licence. Further checks revealed that he was subject to several arrest warrants and owed an outstanding fine of €73,000.

The man was subsequently taken into custody and transferred to prison.