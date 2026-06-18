Brussels parks, green spaces closed from Thursday evening

Brussels parks will be closed from the evening of Thursday 18 June due to high winds. © Wikipedia

Parks, nature reserves, and forests managed by Brussels Environment, including the Brussels section of the Sonian Forest, will be closed to the public from Thursday at 6 p.m. due to expected strong winds.

Wind gusts are forecasted to range between 70 km/hr and 90 km/hr but could exceed these speeds during severe storms.

Access restrictions are expected to be lifted on Friday morning.

Brussels Environment advises the public to avoid areas near trees across the entire region during this time.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a thunderstorm warning, effective from Thursday at 7 p.m. to Friday at 4 a.m.