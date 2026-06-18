Tensions arise over huge cube set up for immersive show in Brussels

Prodigy 12 © prodigy12.com

A large blue cube has been installed in De Brouckère Square in central Brussels for an immersive show running from 19 June to 23 August.

Inside the cube, dubbed named Prodigy12, visitors encounter 360-degree LED screens designed to immerse them in a virtual world. Admission costs between €15 and €29 and includes a performance featuring Twelve, a virtual character, alongside live musicians and a dancer.

According to the organisers, the experience integrates visitors into the story, allowing them to feel like active participants rather than passive viewers. They emphasise their intention to use the installation to connect residents, technology, and the city.

However, the project has drawn criticism from local groups.

Platform Pentagone, a civic organisation, has protested, calling the installation an “enormous blue cube” that shifts public debate onto a paid spectacle. It argues that that the cube reflects an idealised city that sidelines its own residents.

Platform Pentagone spokesperson Isabelle Marchal expressed concern about the increasing commercialisation of public spaces. Speaking to Bruzz, she cited similar controversial events, including the Hangar at the Cinquantenaire Park and Bois de la Cambre, and a party held by the US ambassador.

The Bral urban movement also opposes the installation, criticising its two-month occupation of a prominent location in Brussels’ city centre.