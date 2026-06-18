Energy regulator announces 15% hike in the social rate for natural gas

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Social tariffs for gas and heating will rise by 15% in the third quarter of 2026, according to the Belgian energy regulator, CREG.

The increase, effective from 1 July to 30 September 2026, is attributed to higher gas prices between February and May 2026.

CREG revealed that without price caps, social tariffs would have surged by 33% compared to the previous quarter. The capped rate for gas is set at a maximum of 5.458 euro cents per kWh, including VAT.

Electricity social tariffs will see a smaller rise of 1.4% on average during the same period.

Within electricity, single-rate and daytime twin-rate tariffs will increase by around 5%, driven by wholesale market price hikes. However, the night-time twin-rate and exclusive night tariffs will drop by about 2%, as their previous levels exceeded market standards at the time.

Social tariffs are recalculated and published quarterly by CREG, with details available on its website and in Belgium’s official gazette, Le Moniteur belge.