Government of Brussels doubles the 'Be Home' bonus

Brussels region Minister Dirk De Smedt pictured during the oath ceremony during a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Saturday 14 February 2026. Brussels region Minister Dirk De Smedt pictured during The MR, PS, and Les Engages on the French-speaking side, along with Groen, Anders, Vooruit, and CD&V on the Flemish side, agreed on Thursday evening to form a Brussels government after more than 600 days. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

The Government of Brussels has decided to double the Be Home tax relief for proprietors living in their own homes, starting in 2027.

Currently, the tax benefit stands at €164 per year, but it will increase to €328 next year, regional Finance Minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders) said on Thursday.

“The doubling of the grant gives families more financial ease,” said the minister. “Those who live in Brussels and invest in their own home should be rewarded.”

Approximately 200,000 Brussels residents benefit from this premium each year. Its doubling was outlined in the regional majority agreement.

The proposal will now be sent to the Council of State and social partners for advisory opinions before returning to the government for a second reading.