Mons offers its heritage through inclusive walking tours

A view of Mons' Grand Place and city hall in Mons © BELGA. PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Tourists and visitors can now explore the heart of Mons and discover its heritage through inclusive videos featuring sign language, tailored subtitles, and simplified explanations.

The initiative, presented on Thursday by the Passe Muraille organisation and the town's tourism office, VisitMons, aims to create a cultural tourism experience accessible to as many people as possible.

The project, named “Mons, Heritage at Your Fingertips,” began six years ago with discussions led by Passe Muraille, and culminated in this innovative offering.

Through ten short video capsules, visitors can follow two routes: one showcasing iconic landmarks from the Grand-Place to Sainte-Waudru Collegiate Church, and the other highlighting less conventional sites, including the unique Calatrava railway station.

Each video includes audio commentary, subtitles, and sign language explanations. Some are further simplified using the 'Easy-to-Read and Understand' method to cater to individuals with intellectual disabilities or those who face language barriers.

“The idea is to showcase the richness of Mons’ heritage in a way that’s inclusive,” said Philippe Harmegnies, director of Passe Muraille. “This makes cultural discovery accessible for those who may struggle with traditional tours.”

VisitMons plans to distribute maps widely to promote the inclusive walking tours.