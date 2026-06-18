'Shades of Black,' the exhibition that traces the history of anarchism

The Mundaneum Museum. © Belga

The Mundaneum Museum in Mons has launched a new exhibition exploring the history and ideas of anarchism; it will remain open until 9 May 2027.

Titled 'Shades of Black – Stories and Ideas of Anarchism,' the exhibition showcases archives and documents that are rarely made available to the public.

Visitors are invited to delve into anarchist cultures, challenging widespread perceptions that associate anarchism with chaos.

The exhibition traces the movement’s historical influence on social, political, and cultural dynamics since the 19th century through posters, photographs, newspapers, and other archival materials.

Anarchist movements historically engaged with issues such as women’s emancipation, contraception, free education, vegetarianism, ecology, and critiques of capitalism—ideas that have since permeated public discourse.

The exhibition draws parallels with present-day inequalities, crises, and conflicts, exploring the renewed relevance of these topics.

The archive centre emphasises that anarchism extends beyond rejecting authority, offering bold visions of autonomy, equality, solidarity, and collective organisation.

It notes that libertarian ideals influenced worker, intellectual, and artistic circles, sparking debates that continue to resonate today.

Visitors can explore how anarchist-inspired practices still fuel grassroots initiatives and new ways of imagining coexistence.

The exhibition is the result of collaboration between the Mundaneum, the Institute of Social, Economic and Labour History (IHOES), and the Centre for History and Sociology of the Left (CHSG) at the Université Libre de Bruxelles.