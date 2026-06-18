Thursday 18 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Home prices in Belgium fell slightly in the first quarter of 2026

Thursday 18 June 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Home prices in Belgium fell slightly in the first quarter of 2026
Social housing: Ugo Realfonzo / The Brussels Times

The median price of semi-detached and terraced houses in Belgium went down by 1.7% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous three months, according to data from the national statistical institute, Statbel, on Thursday.

Nationally, the median price for terraced and semi-detached houses stood at €285,000 in Q1 2026. Detached houses were priced at €405,000, while apartments had a median price of €257,000.

Wallonia remained the cheapest region, with median prices of €200,000 for terraced and semi-detached houses (unchanged from Q4 2025) and €335,000 for detached houses (+ 0.6%). The average apartment in the region sold for €195,000, a 2.6% increase.

In Flanders, the median prices were €321,318 (+ 0.4%) for terraced and semi-detached houses, €450,000 (+ 4.7%) for detached houses, and €265,000 (+ 3.4%) for apartments.

Brussels recorded €543,500 (+ 3.5%) for terraced and semi-detached houses and €275,000 (+ 5.4%) for apartments.

Detached houses showed a dramatic rise of 50.6% to €1,487,500, although Statbel highlighted that this figure is subject to more pronounced fluctuations due to the limited number of transactions.

Sint-Martens-Latem in East Flanders reported the highest median price for houses across all categories at €986,353, while in French-speaking Belgium, Lasne topped the list at €805,000.

Hastière, located in Hainaut province, had the cheapest houses, with a median price of €95,000.

For apartments, Knokke-Heist in West Flanders registered the highest median price at €611,250, while Charleroi in Hainaut recorded the lowest at €121,000.

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