Home prices in Belgium fell slightly in the first quarter of 2026

Social housing: Ugo Realfonzo / The Brussels Times

The median price of semi-detached and terraced houses in Belgium went down by 1.7% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous three months, according to data from the national statistical institute, Statbel, on Thursday.

Nationally, the median price for terraced and semi-detached houses stood at €285,000 in Q1 2026. Detached houses were priced at €405,000, while apartments had a median price of €257,000.

Wallonia remained the cheapest region, with median prices of €200,000 for terraced and semi-detached houses (unchanged from Q4 2025) and €335,000 for detached houses (+ 0.6%). The average apartment in the region sold for €195,000, a 2.6% increase.

In Flanders, the median prices were €321,318 (+ 0.4%) for terraced and semi-detached houses, €450,000 (+ 4.7%) for detached houses, and €265,000 (+ 3.4%) for apartments.

Brussels recorded €543,500 (+ 3.5%) for terraced and semi-detached houses and €275,000 (+ 5.4%) for apartments.

Detached houses showed a dramatic rise of 50.6% to €1,487,500, although Statbel highlighted that this figure is subject to more pronounced fluctuations due to the limited number of transactions.

Sint-Martens-Latem in East Flanders reported the highest median price for houses across all categories at €986,353, while in French-speaking Belgium, Lasne topped the list at €805,000.

Hastière, located in Hainaut province, had the cheapest houses, with a median price of €95,000.

For apartments, Knokke-Heist in West Flanders registered the highest median price at €611,250, while Charleroi in Hainaut recorded the lowest at €121,000.