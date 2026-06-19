RTBF's new headquarters leads to €112 million dispute

Royal visit to the new RTBF headquarters (Media Square) in Brussels, on Thursday 18 June 2026. Credit: Belga / Marius

The construction companies Besix, InAdvance, and Valens, united under the joint venture Valbesina, are demanding €112 million from RTBF over the building of its newly inaugurated headquarters, Media Square.

The claim stems from a two-year extension to the construction timeline, which the consortium attributes primarily to changes demanded by the public broadcaster, allegedly for negligible costs.

The group also accuses RTBF of failing to pay invoices and of neglecting discussions regarding a claim filed as early as 2023.

RTBF disputes these allegations, stating there is “ongoing dialogue” between the two parties, according to Chief Financial Officer Chris Vandervinne. He added that the public broadcaster has set aside provisions for the dispute, which are anticipated to reach €116 million by the end of 2025.

In relation to the conflict, experts have been appointed by the Brussels French-speaking business court, Vandervinne noted. “This is just the beginning of the process, with expert analysis underway. We are looking at a very lengthy case,” he concluded.

The Media Square headquarters, covering 38,000 square metres, was built on the Reyers site at a cost of approximately €236 million and was officially opened on Thursday in the presence of the King and Queen.

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