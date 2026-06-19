Belgian FA and Adidas to extend partnership until 2034

Belgium's head coach Rudi Garcia poses for the photographer with the new national shirt after a press conference of the Red Devils, the Belgian national football team, in Tubize on Friday 20 March 2026. Credit; Belga / Bruno Fahy

Adidas will remain the official kit supplier for Belgium’s national football teams until 2034, the Belgian Football Union announced on Friday.

The German sportswear company has partnered with the Belgian federation since 2015, having previously provided kits during notable tournaments such as Euro 1980 in Italy and the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Peter Willems, CEO of the Belgian Football Union, expressed pride in the extended collaboration. In a statement, he emphasised the importance of long-term partnerships, saying Adidas’s continued commitment reflects shared confidence in the federation’s direction.

Sam Handy, General Manager of Adidas Football, highlighted the enduring connection between the brand and Belgian football.

He noted Adidas’s role in previous successes and iconic kits, while voicing belief in the future of Belgian teams, including the Red Devils and Red Flames, as well as football’s broader development in the country.

Related News