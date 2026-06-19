Woman jailed for four months for punching and spitting at police officers

The police station in Jemeppe-sur-Sambre, Friday 24 April 2020. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

A woman from Jemeppe-sur-Sambre, in her fifties, has been sentenced to four months in prison and fined €1,000 for multiple acts of rebellion against police officers between April 2022 and April 2024.

The first incident occurred on 3 April 2022, when police were called to intervene in a domestic dispute.

Officers reported that the woman was heavily intoxicated and attempted to punch and kick them during the intervention. She also spat repeatedly at the officers, according to official reports.

This aggressive behaviour reportedly occurred on several other occasions during police interventions over the two-year period.

In one instance, officers said they had to cover the woman’s head with a blanket to stop her from continuing to spit at them.

Charged with multiple counts of rebellion against police, the woman did not attend any of the hearings regarding her case.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor originally sought a three-month prison sentence and a €250 fine.

The court ultimately imposed a harsher penalty, sentencing her to four months in prison and a €1,000 fine.

Related News