Ghent bans outdoor events, closes parks due to expected thunderstorms

Thunderstorm and lightning © Wikimedia Commons

Outdoor events have been banned in Ghent, East Flanders, from Friday evening due to expected thunderstorms.

Parks, forests, and cemeteries will also close at 6:00 pm. The closures will remain in place until Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued an orange alert for Friday evening and Friday night across East Flanders.

Heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and thunderstorms are forecast, with the potential to cause significant damage.

“This storm is expected to be extremely severe. We urge everyone to exercise caution and follow weather warnings closely,” said Ghent Mayor Mathias De Clercq.