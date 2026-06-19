Brussels politicians step into the shoes of cleaners

BELGA/ MEDIA SUPPORT PHOTO.

Brussels politicians from various parties joined cleaning staff for an hour on Friday morning as part of an event marking Cleaning Professionals Day.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., regional officials worked hands-on to gain insight into the demanding duties of domestic workers and cleaning technicians.

Participating parties included Défi, Vooruit, Belgian Workers Party (PTB), Ecolo, Team Fouad Ahidar, and Mouvement Reformateur.

The event was organised by the Food and Services wing of the Christian trade union, CSC, to highlight the physical challenges and lack of recognition faced by cleaning professionals. “We want political leaders to understand how difficult this work truly is,” said Abdelkarim Makhoukh, a union secretary for the sector.

During the session, politicians were tasked with jobs such as carrying buckets of water and cleaning surfaces under strict time constraints, observed by inspectors.

Aziz El Haiani, another union secretary focusing on domestic-service employees, emphasised the challenges workers face. “Household staff often move from one task to the next with barely any time to rest," El Haiani said. "They’re left to navigate difficult conditions on their own, which has a serious impact on their health.”

Marina Künzi, a union spokesperson for the domestic and cleaning sectors, addressed the lack of recognition for these workers, saying: “Their work remains invisible despite being crucial to the functioning of our society.”

Cleaning Professionals Day is held each year in June to celebrate those who “keep our daily lives shining.”