Muslim Council of Belgium gets one-year extension as official representative body

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden. © Belga / Eric Lalmand

The temporary accreditation of Belgium’s Muslim Council as the official representative of Islamic worship in the country has been extended for another year, Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden announced on Friday.

The Council will continue acting as the spokesperson and organiser for Belgium’s Muslim community until at least 25 June 2027.

Its provisional status was first granted in 2023 by former Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, following the withdrawal of accreditation from the Executive of Muslims of Belgium (EMB).

The EMB’s accreditation was revoked after a report by State Security highlighted serious concerns about mismanagement and a lack of transparency within the organisation. That decision sought to launch a renewal process amidst internal tensions in the Muslim community and federal concerns over potential foreign interference.

While progress has been made, Minister Verlinden acknowledged that the renewal process remains incomplete, and that more time is needed. She had extended the Council’s accreditation once before, and now, one year on, the necessary reforms have not yet been fully implemented.

According to the minister, the Muslim Council has undertaken significant steps towards institutional modernisation, improving transparency in governance, and working with a stable, professional leadership team.

Despite these developments, concerns about inclusivity persist. The minister noted that not all mosques are fully involved in the current structure, highlighting representativeness as an ongoing challenge.

She called for additional efforts to address this issue, and urged unrepresented groups to engage in dialogue, encouraging broader cooperation within the community.