Belgium registered a spike in the consumption of Russian gas in 2025

The Fluxys LNG-terminal (liquefied natural gas) in Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Belgium recorded its highest consumption of Russian gas in six years in 2025, according to data from the Economic Affairs Ministry, quoted by L'Echo and De Tijd dailies on Friday.

In 2025, 11.6% of the gas consumed in Belgium came from Russia. This was an increase compared to previous years, and a level not seen since 2019.

The uptick contrasted sharply with the country's pledge to reduce dependency on Russian gas following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Back in 2022, Russian gas accounted for less than 5% of Belgian consumption—a historic low. However, as the war progressed, Russian gas imports saw a notable rebound, driven largely by liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments rather than pipeline deliveries.

Belgium's LNG terminal in Zeebrugge, operated by Fluxys, facilitated record imports of Russian LNG last year.

A total of 17.6 terawatt-hours of Russian gas was delivered to Belgian consumers, surpassing the amount imported during the four pre-war years combined.