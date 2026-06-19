GSM data from State Security agents hacked

National security police.© fity.club

Belgium’s civil intelligence service was hit by a cyberattack between May 2025 and Spring 2026, compromising the personal data of its agents, public broadcaster RTBF reported on Friday evening.

Cybercriminals reportedly infiltrated the software of an external company responsible for securing the mobile phones of intelligence personnel.

The stolen data included surnames, first names, and telephone numbers of the service’s agents.

Additionally, information linked to individuals contacted by agents on these mobile phones may also have been affected.

However, the RTBF stated that the most sensitive data concerning national security remained secure, as classified information does not pass through conventional telephone networks.

The State Security Service declined to comment when approached by the public broadcaster.