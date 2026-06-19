Historic windmill torn down by gale-force winds in Kruisem

The Huisekouter Mill © Huisekoutermolen.be

A historic windmill in Huise, a village in Kruisem, East Flanders, was completely destroyed by storm winds on Friday evening.

First mentioned in 1512, the Huisekoutermolen (Huisekouter Mill), originally known as the Hoogmolen, was designated a protected monument in 1944.

After falling into disuse, it was removed from Waregem and relocated between 1972 and 1975 in Huise, where it was reconstructed as the Huisekouter Mill.

The municipality of Kruisem described the mill as a cornerstone of Flemish windmill preservation, and regularly hosted miller training courses there.