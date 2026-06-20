Ambassador welcomes "mutual affection" between Belgium and Japan

An official opening ceremony is held on the occasion of 160 years of diplomatic relations and friendship between Japan and Belgium, on Tuesday 27 January 2026 in Brussels. Events and exchange programs are organized year-round in both countries in the areas of economy, culture, and academic exchange. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

Belgium and Japan are celebrating the 160th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, which began with the signing of a treaty of friendship, commerce, and navigation.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Belgium for six days starting Saturday, marking the first state visit of a reigning Japanese emperor in the country since 1993. The official program will span two days.

Japan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Takeshi Osuga, described relations between the two nations as defined by “mutual affection that goes beyond diplomacy.” Osuga, stationed in Brussels since December 2025, praised Belgium’s hospitality both professionally and personally, highlighting the kindness of Belgian citizens in everyday interactions.

The ambassador also expressed his appreciation for Belgian culture and gastronomy, including the popularity of Belgian beer and waffles in Japan. Events such as Tokyo’s Belgian Beer Weekend and the success of the “Manneken” waffle chain reflect Japan’s admiration for authentic Belgian culinary traditions, including beer and chocolate.

Beyond cultural ties, Belgium and Japan share robust economic relations, with annual trade between the two countries averaging ¥2 trillion (approximately €11 billion). Japanese companies employ 25,000 people in Belgium, with major names such as Toyota, Takeda, and Daikin maintaining significant operations in the country. Similarly, around 80 Belgian firms, including Cartamundi and Xylergy, are active in Japan.

Ambassador Osuga believes the partnership can expand further into emerging fields such as biotechnology, digital transformation—including next-generation semiconductors—and green energy initiatives like offshore wind projects and hydrogen technologies. Earlier this year, Japan’s Digital Transformation Minister, Hisashi Matsumoto, signed a memorandum of cooperation with Belgium’s Vice-Prime Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.

The ambassador emphasised shared values ​​between the two countries, including freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, describing them as “strategic partners” in a world faced with crises. He also stressed the importance of youth exchanges in strengthening diplomatic, academic, cultural, and sports relations.

Currently, 5,592 Japanese citizens reside in Belgium, while 1,225 Belgians live in Japan, according to official figures.

The anniversary is being marked with numerous events, including an exhibition on Japanese architect Kengo Kuma at the Fondation Folon, followed by a showcase of manga artist Jiro Taniguchi’s work in October. Japan will be the guest of honor at Brussels’ Ommegang in July, featuring traditional dancers. In August, Japanese artisans will design the floral carpet at the Grand-Place in Brussels.

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