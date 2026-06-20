Thousands of Belgian Iranians join large Paris protests

Protesters pictured during Large march in support of the Iranian people, on Sunday 01 March 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Thousands of Iranians and supporters protested in Paris on Saturday against a wave of political executions in Iran, despite a ban by French authorities.

Ali Bagheri, an Iranian residing in Belgium, stated that around 50,000 people had travelled to Paris for the demonstrations, fewer than the organisers’ initial target of 100,000 participants.

The protests were organised by Voix d’Iran, a coalition group focused on Iranian issues. However, French authorities prohibited the gathering on Thursday, a decision later upheld by a court. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a part of Voix d’Iran, challenged the ban legally but was unsuccessful.

Despite the prohibition, protesters from diverse countries gathered in several locations across Paris, including Place de la République, Place de la Bastille, and Trocadéro.

Shanin Gobadi, spokesperson for NCRI’s Foreign Affairs Committee, reported that crowds of around 50,000 had assembled by the early morning before being dispersed by police.

As of now, Voix d’Iran claims that around 20 protesters from various nations have been detained, and approximately 12 individuals were injured during confrontations. Demonstrations are continuing in several areas.

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