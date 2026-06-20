Flemish-Brazilian missionary on path to beatification

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The Flemish missionary Júlio Maria de Lombaerde (1878–1944) is on the path to beatification.

The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, a body within the Roman Curia, has issued a decree recognising the “heroic virtues of the servant of God Júlio Maria de Lombaerde,” officially declaring him venerable.

Born as Jules Emiel de Lombaerde in Beveren-Leie (Waregem), Belgium, he later became a naturalised Brazilian citizen.

He studied at the teacher training college in Torhout and was ordained a priest on 13 January 1908.

In 1912, he was sent to Brazil, where he adopted the name Júlio Maria and devoted himself to missionary work.

During his time in Brazil, he founded three religious congregations, served as a parish priest and seminary rector, and launched the newspaper "O Lutador."

Tragically, on 24 December 1944, he died in a traffic accident.

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