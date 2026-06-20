Federal Government talks drag on due to 'ethical issues'

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA). Thursday 28 May 2026. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The federal government’s core cabinet is struggling to reach agreement on ethical issues, with CD&V refusing to compromise.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever and his deputy prime ministers have been in talks since 10:00 on Saturday to resolve various matters. While they reached consensus on the sale of 20% of Belfius Bank shares, negotiations stalled on ethical topics.

Earlier this week, Vooruit pressed for agreements on extending the abortion term, surrogacy regulations, and euthanasia for patients with dementia. The Socialists are looking to have a legislative proposal on these issues, drafted by Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden (CD&V), presented in parliament before the end of this year.

CD&V has raised concerns about linking the three issues and questioned the proposed timeline. Minister Verlinden reiterated her party’s stance upon arriving at Saturday’s cabinet meeting, and the Christian Democrats remain firm in their position.

The meeting continues past its expected midday conclusion, with other topics such as annualising working hours and banning the import of goods produced in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories also on the agenda.

Related News