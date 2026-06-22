Belgium in Brief: What we really think of AI

Credit: Belga

Goeiedag, bonjour, and a sweaty hello from Avenue Louise!

Today you've got me, Maïthé Chini, ringing in another week of news in and around Brussels.

High on the agenda this sunny Monday is artificial intelligence, and what Belgians think of it. As our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo writes, Belgian attitudes towards AI largely reflect wider European ones: they want greater digital sovereignty and a regulated, values-based approach to the technology.

According to the results of the EU's new Digital Decade survey, Belgians use AI slightly more than the EU average, with a quarter of those surveyed saying they use it in their personal life every day – compared to a 20% EU average.

At the same time, four in five Belgians agreed that the development of AI should be carefully regulated, while less than one in five believed there should be as few restrictions as possible, even if that means some safety risks. Find out more here.

Secondly, some UK-related news. No, I'm not talking about Keir Starmer's unsurprising resignation this morning, but about the anniversary of the Brexit referendum tomorrow.

Even 10 years later, the newly appointed president of the British Chamber of Commerce to the EU and Belgium, James Stevens, still speaks of an "open wound".

Our reporter Isabella Vivian met Stevens in his office in central Brussels, and was struck by the array of James Bond memorabilia all over the room – from trinkets lining his shelves to a 007 poster on the wall.

Still, he is a staunch Europhile, whose purpose is to "help build European democracy," he told Izzy. He attended the College of Europe, is married to an Italian, and his children go to a local Belgian school.

In short, he says his whole life has been about "being part of building the European project". What does he make of the aftermath of Brexit? Find out here.

And lastly, reporter Léa Huppe spoke to Alexia Desmet, a Belgian woman who is the mother of a healthy two-year-old boy. However, for years, her life revolved around pregnancy tests, hormone injections and the hope that her next attempt at getting pregnant would finally work.

To become a mother, she had to take a long and emotionally exhausting journey through Belgium's medically assisted reproduction (MAR) system. You can read her story here.

And as always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

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Bye for now!

Maïthé

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