Ursula von der Leyen praises Keir Starmer as a 'true statesman'

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands during a bilateral meeting at the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, 2026. Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Keir Starmer shortly after he announced his resignation as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

““It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you became in just two years,” von der Leyen said in a message shared on X. "Europe’s and Ukraine’s security are stronger thanks to you. Thank you, dear Keir.”

Starmer revealed on Monday that he would resign as Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, two years after leading his party to victory in the general elections.

Despite Britain's withdrawal from the EU, Starmer held several meetings with von der Leyen to discuss European security amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He also initiated efforts to bring the UK closer to the EU in certain areas.