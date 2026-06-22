Consumer confidence is on the rise once again

Consumer confidence went up in June in Belgium, says BNB © Fred Romero/Wikimedia Commons

Belgian consumer confidence improved in June, according to a statement issued on Monday by the National Bank of Belgium, BNB.

The confidence indicator rose to -7 in June, up from -10 in May. In June 2025, it stood slightly higher at -4.

For the third consecutive month, consumers expressed greater optimism about the future of the economy. They also anticipated a slight improvement in employment, although expectations for jobs remained near May’s low levels, the BNB noted.

On a personal level, consumers are feeling more positive. They foresee continued improvement in their financial situation over the next 12 months and, unlike in previous months, they plan to save more.