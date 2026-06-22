Monday 22 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Consumer confidence is on the rise once again

Monday 22 June 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Consumer confidence is on the rise once again
Consumer confidence went up in June in Belgium, says BNB © Fred Romero/Wikimedia Commons

Belgian consumer confidence improved in June, according to a statement issued on Monday by the National Bank of Belgium, BNB.

The confidence indicator rose to -7 in June, up from -10 in May. In June 2025, it stood slightly higher at -4.

For the third consecutive month, consumers expressed greater optimism about the future of the economy. They also anticipated a slight improvement in employment, although expectations for jobs remained near May’s low levels, the BNB noted.

On a personal level, consumers are feeling more positive. They foresee continued improvement in their financial situation over the next 12 months and, unlike in previous months, they plan to save more.

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