Five-year suspended sentence for man who assaulted police soon after his release from jail

A police officer in uniform. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

A 31-year-old man has been given a five-year suspended sentence for assaulting police officers, making threats, and carrying a knife in Leuven.

The incident took place on 8 April 2026 at the Oude Markt, where R.U., visibly intoxicated, punched plainclothes police officers. He was carrying a folding knife.

He had been released from prison only six weeks earlier, following previous convictions for arson, assault, and extortion.

The April confrontation began when he provoked officers and escalated as he punched one in the face. A second officer was similarly attacked before the man was subdued. Security camera footage captured the events.

During court proceedings, R.U. expressed remorse for his behaviour, attributing it to the influence of alcohol, drugs, and medication. He claimed to have since stopped using these substances. Although the prosecution sought a two-year prison sentence, the court imposed a five-year sentence with conditions.

The suspended sentence requires R.U. to abstain from alcohol and drugs, engage in mandatory psychotherapy and financial counselling, and secure stable employment.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay nearly €3,000 in damages to several police officers and the city of Leuven.